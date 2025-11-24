CoolMilk turns one-cow owners into dairy farmer, to boost industry

A revolutionary solar-powered solution, born from a deep understanding of South Africa’s dairy industry woes, is poised to transform rural cow owners into certified dairy farmers while tackling the nation’s seasonal milk shortages.

The innovation, dubbed CoolMilk, is the brainchild of Gerhard Kriel, a former CEO of the Milk Producers’ Organisation and a seasoned dairy scientist. The system is a converted, high-tech shipping container that acts as a rapid milk-chilling centre that can be strategically placed within rural communities to collect milk directly from cow owners.

And what comes as a bonus is that the system uses solar power technology, making it instantly usable in rural areas.

Kriel’s vision addresses a critical, two-pronged problem. First, he identified a vast, untapped market in rural areas where countless cattle roam, but their milk goes unharvested commercially. Second, he points to a macroeconomic issue: South Africa’s dairy industry suffers from seasonal fluctuations.

“In summer, milk production is high… [but] during July, in winter, it is at the lowest point,” Kriel explained. This seasonal deficit forces retailers to import UHT milk, which “damages the local dairy industry”.

Kriel believes that by unlocking the potential of small-scale milk production, the country can create a winter surplus, curb imports, and inject sustainable cash into impoverished communities, and the CoolMilk model is elegantly simple.

Local community members, who might own just one or two cows, milk their animals and bring the fresh milk in insulated buckets to the nearby CoolMilk container. There, the milk is rapidly chilled from the cow’s body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius to a safe four degrees Celsius, preventing it from spoiling.

“The whole point is to get the milk cold as quickly as possible,” Kriel emphasised.

The chilled milk is stored in a holding tank within the container until a commercial milk processor collects it.

To make the venture economically viable for processors, a collective output of at least 3 000 litres per pickup point is targeted.

However, CoolMilk is more than just a piece of technology; it is a comprehensive development programme. Kriel stresses that food safety and hygiene are paramount. His team will provide full training to community members on hygienic milking practices, cleaning procedures, and use of chemicals.

Crucially, participants will receive ongoing mentorship. “We want to give people a year and say, this is the year we’re involved… you get a formal certifi­cate to show you’re now a qualified potential dairy farmer,” Kriel said.

The goal is to convert a cow owner into a “potential dairy farmer”, fully trained and qualified within 12 months.

To ensure long-term sustainability and avoid the fate of failed government projects that become white elephants, Kriel’s model involves community investment facilitated through government funding, while his company retains a small, 5% share. This allows for continued oversight and quality control to ensure the project’s success.

“The proof of concept was tested, and everything was successful,” Kriel confirmed, noting that a pilot unit is currently operational on a farm at the Wittekleibosch Dairy Trust farm, 30km west of Humansdorp in Eastern Cape.

With the concept proven, the rollout is now beginning, with plans to place 20 to 30 units in cattle-rich communities.

For Kriel, the mission is clear: to create a sustainable solution that uplifts communities, strengthens the national dairy industry, and finally unlocks the potential of South Africa’s rural cow owners.