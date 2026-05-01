Cosatu’s Workers Day message homes in on illegal immigration, jobs crisis

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has taken a firm stance against illegal immigration, placing it at the centre of its Workers’ Day message.

Speaking at a Workers’ Day rally in Polokwane, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the state had to urgently strengthen its ability to enforce immigration laws and prevent lawlessness.

“The rebuilding of the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority and law enforcement and the cracking down on illegal migration must be ramped up.

“Our state organs must have the resources needed to enforce our immigration laws and ensure that all persons here comply with the law. We must never tolerate lawlessness,” said Losi.

Unemployment a ‘national emergency’

She said unemployment remains the bigger and more immediate threat to social stability, describing it as a national emergency that requires urgent intervention. She questioned the hope for matriculants in Phalaborwa or the disabled bus driver in Makhado while the country is facing the tough battle of unemployemnet.

“Our unemployment crisis must be treated as a national emergency and command the same collective response we mobilised against Covid-19, including a mass economic stimulus and job creation plan of action.

“All spheres of government and employers must be mobilised and held accountable for their contributions to crushing unemployment,” said Losi.

Call to buy local

She also urged consumers and businesses to support locally produced goods as a way to protect jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Beyond jobs, she highlighted the rising cost of living as another major burden on workers, calling for lower fuel and electricity prices, reforms to pensions and reduced taxes on working households.

It is in response to this and the cost-of-living crisis that is plunging millions of working-class families into debt and misery that COSATU is waging a mass campaign to provide relief and hope for workers.

“We must ensure that the price of fuel and electricity are slashed and that we invest in public transport, that we challenge GEMS and other medical aids who exploit workers and charge abusive prices, that government implement the next phase of the Two Pot Pension Reforms and provide greater relief to struggling workers and reduce the tax burden upon working and middle class families, and defend the NHI.”

Inequality, crime and corruption

Despite acknowledging progress since the end of apartheid, Losi warned that inequality, crime and corruption continue to undermine these gains.

She added that more resources are needed across the criminal justice system to tackle corruption effectively.

“We appreciate progress being made to remove the cancer of corruption across the state, in particular SARS. But more must be done. The police require working vehicles, the NPA requires skilled prosecutors, the courts require magistrates. This is a war that we dare not lose. Politicians, employers and tenderpreneurs who steal, must go to prison.”

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