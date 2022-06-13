Court orders businessman Reddy to stick to original council deal

The KwaDukuza municipality (KDM) has laid down the gauntlet for businessman and developer Vivian Reddy, buoyed by its victory in the rates rebates court challenge launched by the tycoon.

Reddy has been ordered to pay up for due rates and keep to the spirit of the terms and conditions of the tender he won in 2014 to develop a piece of land that was owned by the municipality.

The municipality in 2014 awarded a tender to develop a piece of land it owned to Double Ring 7, a company in which Reddy is the sole director, according to company records.

Some of the obligations placed on Reddy when he won the tender to develop the land was the provision of civic offices by means of a retransfer of a portion of the land for use by the municipality.

Double Ring Trading was also expected to extend the bridge leading to the mall, among other requirements.

Reddy paid R9-million for the property but later sold it to KwaDukuza Mall (Pty) Ltd for R18.9-million.

KwaDukuza Mall (Pty) Ltd lists Reddy and his son Kuber as the only directors.

No sooner had the mall been completed in 2018 then Reddy applied for rates rebates, an application that was declined by the municipality’s council.

Sikhumbuzo Hlongwane, executive director of the KDM economic development and planning business unit, said in an affidavit that Reddy was acting in bad faith when he applied for rebates as the price the municipality sold him the land for after the tender process did not make provision for that.

“The applicants are seeking a double benefit in this matter. First, they want to benefit from the successful tender process and their acquisition of this property, which is going to result in enormous income and profits… and now they seek a rates benefit for providing what they contractually undertook,” the affidavit reads in part.

Judge Mathenjwa AJ on Friday dismissed KwaDukuza Mall (Pty) Ltd and Double Ring 7’s application to set the decision of KDM’s council aside and awarded costs to the municipality.

A source said Reddy’s company will now be expected to pay an estimated R60-million for the construction of the bridge as per council agreement.

Municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize described the court judgment as a victory, saying it should serve as a lesson to developers that they can’t use their political influence to hound and abuse small municipalities.

“The matter should have never gone to court. It should have been resolved amicably because Mr Reddy knew that he owed us money. We always want to work with developers because they are a backbone for our local economy, but we will not be abused.”

He bemoaned the tendency of developers who often co-opt politicians to fight on their behalf. “We remain firm that we will not bow to anyone, no matter how powerful and politically connected they are.”

Mkhize said Reddy had made other commitments that had come to naught, such as building a pedestrian bridge. He said the council will soon meet to map the way forward in light of the judgement.

While Reddy was in court with the municipality, he sold a 49% stake in the mall to Chemical Industries National Provident Fund for R250-million, a deal this paper previously reported on. The deal was concluded in July last year, a month after he appointed Vunani Capital as transaction advisers.

Brian Mpono, Reddy’s spokesperson, said they will appeal against the judgment as they have a “compelling” case. He further said they have kept to their end of the bargain.

“All obligations, including sports facilities and road works, were met before the mall opened.

“The bridge widening is not part of the mall approval but will be part of the planned R800-million precinct development, which is [in the] planning stage,” Mpono said.

