Business

Credit sales boost Lewis’s revenue growth by double digits

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
Lewis group said revenue rose by 11.1% over the nine-month period, with credit sales playing a major role.

Furniture and homeware retailer Lewis Group reported growth in the nine months to December 2025, heavily supported by higher demand for credit sales.

The group said revenue rose by 11.1% over the nine-month period, with credit sales playing a major role.

Credit sales increased by 9.1% and accounted for 69.4% of total revenue. This is up from 68.2% in the same period in the previous year.

Slight decline in collection rate

However, the group noted a slight decline in its collection rate. For the nine months to December 2025, the collection rate stood at 78.3%. This is compared with 79.6% for the same period ending December 2024. And it may reflect pressure on customers’ ability to meet repayment deadlines, despite the growth in sales.

Group merchandise sales grew by 7.1% over the nine-month period. Performance in the third quarter was particularly strong. The sales rose by 7.8%, largely driven by Black Friday promotions.

This followed growth of 8.9% in the first quarter and 4.6% in the second quarter. And it shows steady momentum across the year.

Comparable store sales, which track performance at existing stores, increased by 4.3% over the nine months.

The third quarter delivered an even stronger increase of 4.9%, indicating improved trading conditions in established locations.

Revenue streams growth

Other revenue streams also showed healthy growth. Income from effective interest, ancillary services, and insurance, rose by 16.2% for the nine-month period and by 15.2% in the third quarter.

The group said this was supported by the strong level of credit sales built up over recent years.

However, the group said debtor-related costs continued to rise. Debtor costs increased by 14.8% for the nine-month period and by 16.9% in the third quarter. This was mainly due to the expansion of the debtors’ book and ongoing macroeconomic pressure on consumers.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Leave a Reply

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 