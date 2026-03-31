Cyril Ramaphosa targets R2tn in investments by 2030

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set an ambitious R2-trillion investment target for South Africa over the next five years. This is essential to driving growth, cutting unemployment and accelerating industrialisation.

Opening the 2026 South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton, Ramaphosa said the new target marks the start of a second, more aggressive phase of investment mobilisation.

“To crowd in investments across the breadth and range of the South African economy, today we are formally launching the second Presidential investment mobilisation drive with a target of R2-trillion in new investment over the next five years, from 2026 to 2030.

“This is not ambition for its own sake. It is the arithmetic of what South Africa requires to achieve meaningful unemployment reduction, to industrialise at scale, to lead Africa’s green transition and to build the infrastructure on which our people’s futures depend,” said Ramaphosa.

‘R889.8bn investments have already been secured’

The president revealed that R889.8-billion has been secured in investments at this year’s conference. This covers 81 projects across all nine provinces. This means that nearly half of the R2-trillion has effectively been achieved at the outset, providing early momentum to the plan.

“The opening position of the second drive is the R415-billion confirmed fixed investment and R474.8-billion in DFI being announced in this room today. That brings the total to R 889.8-billion. That’s 81 projects. Nine provinces. 22 source markets. Over 230,000 permanent jobs,” said Ramaphosa.

‘R1.5tn investments between 2018 and 2023’

The latest target builds on the success of the first investment drive. The R1-trillion target was exceeded by attracting R1.5-trillion between 2018 and 2023.

Ramaphosa said this demonstrated that South Africa remains an attractive destination for both domestic and international investors, even amid global uncertainty.

He linked the new target directly to structural reforms under Operation Vulindlela, which aims to reduce the cost and risk of doing business. Electricity, logistics and visa systems reforms have already unlocked major investment pipelines, particularly in renewable energy and infrastructure.

‘R29bn in confirmed renewable energy investment’

“The R29-billion in confirmed renewable energy investment today is a vote of confidence in our rapidly transforming energy sector. South Africa’s abundant mineral reserves make us uniquely placed to leverage the growing global demand for critical minerals needed for clean energy, for hybrid, electric and new energy vehicles, technological applications and by other heavy industries,” Ramaphosa said.

“Regulatory reforms in the electricity sector have already unlocked a significant and growing pipeline of investment, with more than 220 GW of renewable energy projects in development and 36 GW already in the grid connection process.

“Over the next five years, we will add massive new solar, wind and battery storage capacity to transition our economy towards cheap, green energy sources at scale. We are now moving rapidly to establish a competitive wholesale electricity market and to complete the unbundling of Eskom through the establishment of a fully independent transmission operator,” he added.

Government plans to invest over R1tn in infrastructure over next 3 years

Achieving the R2-trillion goal will rely on a combination of public spending, private investment and international partnerships.

The government alone plans to invest more than R1-trillion in infrastructure over the next three years. Development finance institutions have committed hundreds of billions more.

International backing includes a €12-billion partnership with the European Union, alongside significant funding from multilateral lenders. Ramaphosa said these commitments could unlock even greater private-sector investment over time.

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