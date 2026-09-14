DBSA profit surges by 47% as infrastructure lender registers strongest earnings in years

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has reported a sharp increase in profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The state-owned development finance institution posted net profit of R7.8-billion, up 47% from the previous year’s R5.3-billion. Sustainable earnings, which reflect the bank’s underlying operational performance, rose 45% to R7.4-billion.

A key driver of the improved performance was growth in revenue generated from the bank’s lending operations. DBSA earns interest on loans provided for infrastructure, municipalities, energy, water, transport, and other development projects. In 2026, net interest income increased to R8.9-billion, making it the largest contributor to earnings.

The bank generated R10.6-billion in operating income.

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DBSA controlled its operating expenses effectively. Its cost-to-income ratio improved from 22.0% to 20.3%, meaning it spent less to generate each rand of income. Better efficiency translated directly into higher profits.

Total assets grew to R130-billion, an increase of 8%. A larger asset base helps the bank to generate more interest and investment income over time.

The debt-to-equity ratio improved from 105% to 95%, indicating stronger capital management and a healthier balance sheet. Efficient funding structures can lower financing costs and improve profitability.

Although non-performing loans increased, DBSA managed credit risk through provisions, risk overlays, and monitoring mechanisms. Net impairments remained contained at 1.2%, helping protect earnings.

The DBSA’s credit impairment charge fell by nearly 38% year-on-year, helping lift net profit to a record R7.8-billion, despite an increase in non-performing loans and continued pressure from municipal and sovereign credit risk.

DBSA also earns returns from investments, cash management, and treasury operations. These activities supplement lending income and contribute to overall profitability.

Revenue growth driven by lending activities