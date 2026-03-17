Deputy Minister pushes to ‘buy local’

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Alexandra Abrahams has called for a nationwide shift towards supporting locally produced goods. She has warned that South Africa’s economic future depends on rebuilding its industrial base and strengthening domestic value chains.

Speaking at the Buy Local Summit and Expo at the Sandton Convention Centre, Abrahams told more than 1,600 delegates that localisation must move beyond slogans and become a shared national commitment driven by government, business and consumers.

“The more we choose to support locally produced goods and services, the stronger our economy becomes. With that growth comes expanded opportunity, new enterprises, and more livelihoods sustained with dignity,” she said.

Local manufacturing to stimulate economic growth

The annual Proudly South African summit brings together exhibitors, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to promote local manufacturing as a tool to stimulate economic growth, create jobs and reduce unemployment.

Abrahams said localisation is not about closing South Africa off from global markets but about strengthening local industries so they can compete internationally.

“South African products should succeed in international markets because they are innovative, reliable and of world-class quality, not simply because they are shielded from competition,” she added.

‘Localisation is not protectionism’

She warned that confusing localisation with protectionism could weaken industries in the long term by removing the pressure to innovate and improve.

The event also highlighted mounting pressures on local industries, such as the rise of illicit trade, global geopolitical instability and the rapid expansion of offshore e-commerce retailers. These all continue to challenge domestic producers.

‘Sustainable communities, long-term prosperity’

Abrahams stressed that supporting local businesses goes beyond immediate economic gains, and plays a role in building sustainable communities and long-term prosperity.

“We may not always see the immediate impact of cultivating a culture that is proudly South African. But if we get it right, the benefits will extend far beyond the present moment. The foundations we lay today will shape the opportunities available to the generations that follow,” she said.

‘Rebuild SA’s productive economy’

She reiterated that localisation is a strategic lever to rebuild the country’s productive economy, calling for coordinated action across all sectors to ensure that growth translates into real opportunities for citizens.

With economic headwinds persisting, Abrahams positioned the “buy local” drive as both an economic necessity and a national duty aimed at securing jobs, investment and inclusive growth.

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