Donald Trump tariffs | Tonnes of US pork and poultry to land on South African shores

Following the imposition of 30% reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump on South Africa last Thursday, the cabinet has been tirelessly striving to prevent an economic crisis.

The government is trying to strike a deal with the US on how to deal with the matter that is threatening to stifle the economy.

Parks Tau, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, and John Steenhuisen, the Minister of Agriculture, on Tuesday held a joint media briefing on the matter.

Tau announced that the government has approved an offer for submission to the US to address the imposed tariffs.

The new offer builds on the previous one that was submitted in May, as it addresses South Africa’s concerns that the US raised in compliance via security biocontrol and leveraged goods shipped to the US.

“The cabinet has approved that South Africa submits a revised offer as a basis for negotiations with the US,” Tau said.

“The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.”

Market access for US poultry

He pointed out that the country has already implemented sanitary and phytosanitary measures in compliance with the biosecurity protocols affecting poultry, blueberries, and pork.

Tau said that South Africa has granted market access for poultry from the US under the conditional self-ban and self-lifting system, which will be a way for the US to ensure that the US is able to leverage the tariff rate quota of 72 000 tonnes already agreed upon in 2016.

“The USA-Africa Trade Desk has informed us that it will be shipping containers of poultry and pork to South Africa in two weeks’ time, which is testimony that these issues have been resolved.

“The shipments will come from the states of Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Alabama through the ports of New Orleans in Louisiana, Savannah in Georgia, and Norfolk in Virginia.

“Another significant request from the US was that South Africa consider reducing tariffs as a way to address the deficit and tariff disparity with the European Union due to the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

“South Africa continues consultations with industry. “We will identify specific lines to respond to this request in consultation with other members of the Southern African Customs Union.”

He said that the government is committed to strengthening its relationship, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area, to build regional resilience.

“We will also continue the work we have started with our European partners towards enhancing our trade and investment relations in a manner that unlocks sustainable growth and development and entrenches South Africa in new supply chains.

“We are looking at Asia, including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Middle East, and India. We are pursuing these markets because we see growing demand, existing negotiations, and a positive reception to South African products,” he said.

Protecting rural livelihoods

He emphasised that the negotiations are not just about the numbers but also about avoiding job threats that may come with them.

He explained: “This is not just about trade numbers; it is directly linked to job protection. Diversification is about protecting rural livelihoods and sustainable agricultural growth for our people.

“To achieve this, the government is deploying dedicated infrastructure for market expansion, including trade and agricultural attachments, increased export certification capacity, and a concerted effort to align our biosecurity standards with the requirements of these new markets.

“A high-level negotiation team, including both the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition and the Department of Agriculture, has been identified and is ready to engage the US towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

“Our goal is to demonstrate that South African exports do not pose a threat to US industries,” he said.

Steenhuisen said that he will be having engagements with senior US government leaders on trade negotiation regarding continuous discussion on tariff issues, stating that other high-level delegates of the South African government are involved in dealing with the matter.

“Trade with the US also benefits the United States of America, as many of our products are counter-seasonal and pose no threat.

“It is obvious now that these tariffs are not just about balancing the trade,” said Steenhuisen.

