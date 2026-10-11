DRC Invitational 2026 brings global investors, mining leaders and business executives to Cape Town

Cape Town will host the fourth edition of the DRC Invitational 2026 this week, bringing together investors, executives and policymakers seeking to unlock new business opportunities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Running from October 13 to 15, the exclusive gathering aims to promote investment and strengthen business ties between the DRC and international markets through a series of high-level networking events, discussions and strategic engagements.

Hosted by Baobab Holdings, the event is designed to connect potential investors with experienced business leaders who have established operations and networks within the DRC.

Organisers say the Invitational focuses on opportunities across multiple sectors, including mining, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, technology, hospitality and tourism.

The programme opens on Tuesday with a VIP Golf Day at Steenberg Golf Club, where entrepreneurs and executives will have an opportunity to network in a more informal setting. Entrepreneur and investor Rob Hersov, the chairperson of Africa Capital Investments, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

A Gin & Gems Cocktail Party follows on Wednesday, while delegates will also participate in a networking experience aboard the Mirage yacht on Thursday.

The event will culminate in a black-tie gala dinner at the One&Only Cape Town, featuring keynote speeches, entertainment, partner recognitions and further networking opportunities.

Organisers believe the format encourages meaningful connections between business leaders and investors who may be considering expansion into the DRC market. The aim is to create an environment where discussions can evolve into long-term commercial partnerships and investment projects.

Beyond mining and industrial development, tourism is also expected to feature prominently in discussions, with delegates exploring opportunities in hospitality, travel services and infrastructure needed to support future growth.

The gala dinner will feature a number of prominent speakers from government and industry, while panel discussions will examine investment trends, logistics, aviation and economic development across the region.

Organisers say the DRC Invitational has grown into a key platform for fostering cross-border collaboration and showcasing the DRC as a destination for investment and sustainable economic growth.

Businesses interested in future editions of the event or sponsorship opportunities have been encouraged to engage with organisers early, with planning beginning for the 2027 edition.