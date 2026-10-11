DRC Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba to lead talks on mining and investment opportunities at Cape Town summit

Democratic Republic of the Congo Minister of Mines Louis Watum Kabamba is set to play a leading role at the upcoming DRC Invitational 2026, where business leaders, investors and policymakers will gather to explore investment opportunities in one of Africa’s most resource-rich economies.

The fourth edition of the DRC Invitational will be in Cape Town from October 13 to 15 and is expected to bring together influential figures from mining, logistics, infrastructure, aviation, energy and finance.

Kabamba is among a high-profile list of keynote speakers who will address delegates during the event’s gala dinner. Organisers say the minister’s participation highlights the DRC government’s commitment to attracting investment and strengthening partnerships that can support economic growth and industrial development.

The DRC is home to some of the world’s largest reserves of critical minerals, including copper and cobalt, placing the country at the centre of the global energy transition and growing demand for battery metals.

The minister will join other prominent international business leaders and policymakers, including former French minister Elisabeth Moreno, Nucleus Mining Logistics chief commercial officer Claire Clark, Forum Properties Africa chairperson and CEO Preston Haskell IV and Marc Watum of the Louis Watum Foundation-DRC.

Discussions are expected to focus on how international businesses can partner with Congolese stakeholders to unlock opportunities across mining, energy, logistics, agriculture, infrastructure and technology.

Organisers say a major objective of the gathering is to bridge the gap between interest and investment by creating direct engagement between investors and experienced operators active in the DRC.

Industry panel discussions will feature executives from Ivanhoe Mines, South African Airways and Nucleus Mining Logistics, offering perspectives on the practical challenges and opportunities involved in doing business in the Central African nation.

Hosted by Baobab Holdings under the leadership of founder Dewhard Mupenda, the conference seeks to strengthen networks that can translate business ambitions into long-term partnerships and economic development projects.

The organisers say the relationships established during the event are expected to continue well beyond the conference, potentially leading to new investments and business ventures across the DRC.