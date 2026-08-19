DRD rewards shareholders with 200% dividend increase

Johannesburg-based mining house DRDGOLD has reported a sharp rise in profit for the year ended June 2026, helped by stronger revenue and operating performance, allowing a heavy increase in its dividends to shareholders.

The company has gained R4.26-billion from R2.24-billion compared to the previous year. Headline earnings increased 89% to R4.25-billion, while earnings per share also increased 89% to 492.1 cents from 260.1 cents.

Revenue increased 42% to R11.16-billion from R7.88-billion, driven by the 83% climb in operating profit to R6.45-billion compared to R3.52-billion in the previous year.

The revenue increase comes as DRDGOLD benefitted from higher old prices. The company’s cash operating costs increased to R4.71-billion from R4.37-billion.

Geopolitical tensions drive investors towards gold

The geopolitical tensions including Middle East and concerns over energy supplies have been driving investors towards gold as a more secured asset.

DRDGOLD produced 4,839 kilograms of gold during the year, similar to the 4,830 that was produced in the previous year.

The sharp improvement has motivated the board to declare a final cash dividend of 120 cents per share, representing 200% increase in the final dividend compared to the 40 cents in the previous year.

Ergo, a principal subsidiary of DRDGOLD, slightly increased gold production to 3,511kg from 3,473kg. However, its revenue increased to R8-billion from R5.6-billion.

FWGR showed a decline from 1,357kg from 1,328kg and showed R-billion increase in revenue compared to R2-billion in the previous cycle.

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