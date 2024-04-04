Dubai-based firm buys majority stake in bpSA

DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has acquired a majority stake in fuel retailer bpSA.

The company specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. It has acquired key assets of bp Southern Africa’s (bpSA) secondary transport operations. This marks a significant expansion of its business in South Africa.

Global energy giant

As a global energy giant, bpSA has operated in Africa for over 100 years. This through operations from exploration to refining and fuel product distribution.

bpSA has over 500 retail stations.

Logistics COO of DP World in sub-Saharan Africa, Mark Rylance, said: “As a leading provider of smart logistics solutions globally, DP World is proud to partner with bpSA in their landmark decision to outsource their secondary transport. It’s one of the largest logistics providers in South Africa.”

The company will take over bpSA’s Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Rustenburg logistics operations.

Enterprise development empowerment

On the other hand, through empowerment, a beneficiary of bpSA’s enterprise development, Makwande Supply & Distribution will take over its Durban and East London operations.

CEO 0f bpSA Taelo Mojapelo said: “The rest of the global bp business also outsources its transport operations. Outsourcing the secondary transport business to specialist entities helps improve our operating standards and efficiency.

“This as third-party specialists have the depth and capacity to invest in world-class technologies, driver training and effective monitoring mechanisms. We have confidence in the calibre of partners we have selected. And we look forward to productive and mutually beneficial working relationships into the future.”

Unlocking new opportunities

Rylance added: “This partnership will reap the benefits of combining bpSA’s established customer networks with our expertise in providing value-adding logistics solutions. I look forward to this partnership unlocking new opportunities for growth and success for both organisations.”

The partnership between bpSA and DP World is also aimed at increasing volumes of trucks on the road. This is where fuel can be transported to various destinations without a hassle. All while creating employment in the logistics and energy sectors.

The company also plays a pivotal role in empowering black-owned companies. This through acquiring diverse services such as printing and branding. Also including logistics, all these services across Southern Africa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content