Durban tycoon Vivian Reddy loses court bid against Sunday World

Durban-based business tycoon Vivian Reddy has failed in his bid to hound Sunday World into removing articles that he claimed were defamatory and harmed his reputation.

The lawsuit was based on two articles carried by this paper in December and January. The first article, published on December 6 under the headline, R250m of workers’ money invested in a dodgy deal, stated that the politically connected businessman was at the centre of a storm between trustees of the Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) and its erstwhile administrator, Akani Retirement Fund Administrators.

The story related to the KwaDukuza mall investment, located in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, in which Reddy had invested in excess of R500-million.

The second article, published on January 11 under the headline, Provident fund members tell court their trustees cannot be trusted, reported that the CINPF had approached the Pretoria High Court on an urgent basis in an attempt to remove the trustees of the fund over allegations of serious financial misconduct.

Reddy had contended that the publishing of the articles and accompanying photographs were damaging to his reputation and integrity.

He approached the Durban High Court, demanding that the articles be taken down on all Sunday World’s social media platforms and that the court declare the articles defamatory and grant a cost order.

“A reasonable reader would therefore understand from a reading of the article that the applicant is associated with the dodgy mall deal and intimating that he cannot be trusted,” contended Reddy in his application.

On Friday, judge J Bezuidenhout of the Durban High Court dismissed the application with costs, saying the applicant had not made a compelling case for the interim relief.

“Further, there is a dispute at this stage whether indeed the articles are defamatory, especially in relation to the payment that was made to the applicant in the sum of R178-million, which is admitted. When there is a dispute as to whether the articles are indeed defamatory, on my reading of the cases, it would appear that an interdict would not be the correct remedy,” reads the judgment.

