South Africa’s foreign direct investment inflows pick up in Q2

South Africa recorded foreign direct investment inflows of R49.8 billion ($3.03 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up from R20.3 billion in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Tuesday.

• The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the higher inflows were due to a local telecommunications company receiving debt funding from a non-resident parent company. It did not disclose which company because the transaction was not public.

• Portfolio investments switched to an outflow of 9.0 billion rand in April-June, from an inflow of 9.0 billion rand in the previous three months.

• Non-residents sold domestic equity securities amounting to 34.2 billion rand and acquired domestic debt securities amounting to 25.1 billion rand during the second quarter.

• The acquisition of debt securities was partly offset by the redemption of a $1.25 billion international bond by national government, the central bank said.