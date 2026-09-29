Economy

South Africa’s foreign direct investment inflows pick up in Q2

By Reuters
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A general view of densely packed residential housing in Alexandra township in the foreground and the Sandton central business district, Johannesburg’s financial district widely referred to as the "richest square mile in Africa" in the background, in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa recorded foreign direct investment inflows of R49.8 billion ($3.03 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up from R20.3 billion in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Tuesday.

• The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the higher inflows were due to a local telecommunications company receiving debt funding from a non-resident parent company. It did not disclose which company because the transaction was not public.

• Portfolio investments switched to an outflow of 9.0 billion rand in April-June, from an inflow of 9.0 billion rand in the previous three months.

• Non-residents sold domestic equity securities amounting to 34.2 billion rand and acquired domestic debt securities amounting to 25.1 billion rand during the second quarter.

• The acquisition of debt securities was partly offset by the redemption of a $1.25 billion international bond by national government, the central bank said.

 

 

  • South Africa's foreign direct investment inflows rose to R49.8 billion ($3.03 billion) in Q2 2026 from R20.3 billion in Q1 2026.
  • The increase was driven by a local telecommunications company receiving debt funding from a non-resident parent company, according to the South African Reserve Bank.
  • Portfolio investments shifted to an outflow of 9.0 billion rand in Q2 2026, compared to an inflow of 9.0 billion rand in Q1 2026.
  • Non-residents sold domestic equity securities worth 34.2 billion rand and acquired domestic debt securities worth 25.1 billion rand in Q2 2026.
  • The acquisition of debt securities was partially offset by the national government's redemption of a $1.25 billion international bond.

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