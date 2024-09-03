Emerging farmers want bigger slice from industry master plan

The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) believes that the agriculture and agro-processing master plan should prioritise emerging black farmers.

Thandeka Mbassa, Afasa’s CEO, stated that they were involved in drafting the master plan but had concerns about land issues that would be addressed in the second phase of the process.

She said while the inclusive growth principle was a good idea, emerging farmers should not be treated in the same manner as established farmers.

Emerging farmers should derive more benefits from the master plan.

Mbassa highlighted that the master plan focusses on challenges faced by black farmers, such as access to markets, funding, and transporting farm goods.

It also addresses issues related to loadshedding.

Young black farmers

“What will be a challenge for us is how the master plan will be implemented,” Mbassa said.

“The department needs to include organisations like our’s to ensure that this master plan does not benefit only regular government beneficiaries.”

She mentioned that the red meat export investments from Brics and the UAE in 2023 seemed promising.

However, the regulatory requirements were too strict to the exclusion of emerging farmers.

She argued that while investments may flow in, young black farmers who are still struggling to secure land or capital to start their farming might not reap the benefit.

Mbassa insisted that the transformation mentioned in the master plan should first address the needs of emerging black farmers.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s insistence that the master plan was crucial for addressing the challenges faced by black and emerging farmers in South Africa.

Ramaphosa said the concentration of ownership, production, and market access in agriculture limits the potential of the South African economy.

He added that it hampers agricultural output and undermines growth and job creation.

Participation of black farmers

Ramaphosa said the fifth pillar of the master plan aims to facilitate market expansion, improve market access, and promote trade.

“This will be achieved through, among other things, strengthening partnerships with established industry associations to ensure SMMEs [small, medium, and micro enterprises] can access existing networks that facilitate exports,” said Ramaphosa.

“The master plan aims to increase the participation of black farmers in national fresh produce markets.”

He also mentioned that the master plan prioritises producer support, including financing, extension, and advisory services.

Findings that previously underprivileged farmers struggle to supply the market consistently due to low throughput were the driving force behind this focus.

“The government is working with the Perishable Products Export Control Board to help small and previously disadvantaged farmers meet food safety requirements,” said Ramaphosa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content