Emirates Group hits another record profit as global travel demand soars

The Emirates Group has once again delivered a standout financial performance, announcing a record profit before tax of AED12.2-billion (R62.2-billion) for the first six months of the 2025/2026 financial year.

Emirates remains a dominant player in the global aviation sector. And this marks the fourth consecutive year the Dubai-based aviation giant has reported record-breaking half-year results. After tax, the group recorded a profit of AED10.6-billion (R54-billion), up 13% from the same period last year.

The group also reported a strong EBITDA of AED21.1-billion (R108-billion). This is a reflection of a sustained demand for international travel and logistics.

Revenue rose by 4% to AED75.4-billion (R385-billion) as passenger numbers and cargo services continued to grow across global markets.

Record cash position

The group’s financial strength is further underscored by its record cash position of AED56-billion (R286-billion) as of 30 September 2025. This strong liquidity has enabled the group to fund new aircraft deliveries. To also service existing debt and pay out dividends to its government shareholder.

The company confirmed it recently paid the remaining AED2-billion (R10.2-billion) of the AED6-billion dividend declared last financial year.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, praised the results. He said the performance reflects strong customer demand and a sustained confidence in the airline’s world-class service.

“The group has once again delivered an outstanding performance. It surpassed last year’s record. Emirates maintains its position as the world’s most profitable airline for this half-year reporting period,” he said.

He added that despite global economic challenges and geopolitical tensions in some regions, demand for air travel remains resilient. Emirates is set to increase capacity further as new Airbus A350 aircraft join the fleet in the coming months.

To meet growing operational demands, the group’s workforce increased by 3%. This brings the total number of employees to 124, 927 worldwide.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content