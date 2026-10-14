Entrepreneur burnout: Signs of stress and how to protect your mental health

Entrepreneurship is often associated with financial freedom and success, but behind the success stories are business owners dealing with financial pressure, sleepless nights and the responsibility of keeping their businesses afloat.

A survey cited by Business Partners Limited found that 87.7% of entrepreneurs surveyed experienced at least one mental health challenge. Anxiety was the most common, affecting 50.2%, followed by high stress at 45.8%, financial worries at 39.2% and burnout at 34.4%.

The findings highlight the personal cost of running a business and raise questions about how entrepreneurs can protect their wellbeing while managing the demands of leadership.

Gugu Mjadu of Business Partners Limited says entrepreneurs often keep their struggles private.

“SA’s entrepreneurs have built substantial companies, and many of them will tell you how hard it was. They talk about lying awake over payroll and putting their personal savings on the line. Those stories rarely make it into the public version of their success, and that silence leaves other founders believing they are the only ones struggling,” says Mjadu.

Recognising the warning signs of burnout

Running a business can mean managing cash flow, paying employees, dealing with suppliers and making difficult decisions, often without a management team to share the responsibility.

The pressure can spill into personal life, affecting sleep, relationships and the ability to switch off from work.The survey found that 21.6% of entrepreneurs experienced insomnia or other sleep disorders, while 19.8% reported depression. More than a quarter, 26.9%, reported loneliness or isolation, rising to 30.7% among entrepreneurs aged 34 and younger.

Warning signs that stress may be becoming difficult to manage include persistent exhaustion, sleep difficulties, irritability, trouble concentrating and losing motivation. These symptoms do not automatically indicate burnout, but persistent or worsening difficulties deserve attention.

“The qualities that help entrepreneurs keep going through difficult periods, including focus, determination and a willingness to push through setbacks, can also make it difficult to recognise when the pressure has become too much,” Mjadu says.

Also Read:SA among top 10 financially stressed countries amid high unemployment

How entrepreneurs can protect their wellbeing

Managing entrepreneurial stress requires more than taking an occasional break. Business owners can also reduce pressure by separating personal and business finances, setting realistic working boundaries and delegating responsibilities where possible.

Building a support network is equally important. Fellow entrepreneurs and mentors can offer practical perspective, while mental health professionals can help when stress, anxiety or other difficulties begin affecting everyday life.

Mjadu recommends that founders develop support systems as their businesses grow, rather than waiting until the pressure becomes overwhelming.

“Peer networks make a real difference, because other business owners understand the pressures involved in a way that friends and family often can’t. A mentor who has faced the same decisions offers perspective. Building management capacity matters too, so that every operational problem doesn’t land on the founder’s desk,” she says.

Financial boundaries also matter. Where possible, entrepreneurs should maintain separate personal and business finances and establish a regular salary that the business can afford. The survey found that financial worries affected 44.1% of female entrepreneurs, compared with 37.1% of men. It also found that only 18.5% of respondents knew of mental health resources specifically designed for business owners.

Why founder wellbeing matters to business sustainability

When a company depends heavily on one person, prolonged stress can affect decision-making, productivity and business continuity. Mjadu says entrepreneurs entering Business Partners Limited’s Entrepreneur of the Year competition have shared stories of significant personal sacrifices, from selling homes to fund stock to building businesses from modest beginnings.

She argues that business sustainability must include the wellbeing of the person running the company. A business that relies entirely on an exhausted founder may struggle when that person is unable to work or make important decisions. Documenting processes, sharing responsibilities and building management capacity can help reduce that vulnerability.

Entrepreneurs who experience persistent distress should consider seeking support from a healthcare professional, psychologist or counsellor. Peer networks and mentors can also help, although they are not substitutes for professional care when it is needed.

Mjadu’s advice is to speak up before the pressure becomes unmanageable. “Speak to someone, whether that’s another business owner who understands the pressure, a mentor or, where needed, a mental health professional. The entrepreneurs who have come through some of the hardest periods often learnt that they didn’t have to carry everything on their own.”

Entrepreneurship will always involve uncertainty and difficult decisions. But treating exhaustion as an unavoidable part of success can come at a cost. Protecting the person behind the business is not separate from building a sustainable company, it is part of it.

Also Read: Mental health breakdowns and lesson in ubuntu amid scarce resources

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