Eskom must consider nuclear – portfolio committee tells SOE

The question of whether South Africa should build its second nuclear power station has resurfaced, with members of parliament urging Eskom to prioritise this highly sophisticated technology.

The Parliament Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy has advised Eskom to consider nuclear energy, deeming it the safest and cleanest energy source available.

Additionally, the committee suggested exploring the new technology of utilising nuclear waste stored in fire pits for electricity generation.

The importance of expanding nuclear energy capacity in South Africa is highlighted by Eskom’s recent submission of additional information to the National Nuclear Regulator to extend the operating life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station by 20 years.

On Friday, the regulator invited public comments on health, safety, and environmental issues related to the submitted information for Koeberg Unit 2.

Nuclear energy is crucial

Russian state-owned nuclear company Rosatom strongly believes that nuclear energy should play a significant role in South Africa’s energy mix as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective baseload power source.

Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, stated that Rosatom provides energy solutions that meet the country’s needs and supports operations throughout the entire lifespan of a power plant and small modular reactors.

He emphasised the company’s commitment to professional staff training, job creation, and producing zero-emission clean energy. Collyer reaffirmed Rosatom’s dedication to supporting South Africa’s nuclear goals and expressed readiness to participate in a transparent procurement process.

The committee also expressed concerns about potential job losses resulting from the Just Energy Transition (JET) plan during a briefing from Eskom on the revised plan, which is separate from the decommissioning of plants. Eskom assured the committee that it aims to grow the economy while utilising all available resources to meet emission targets. The committee acknowledged the challenges posed by the decommissioning of power stations, including job losses and economic and social impacts.

Labour supports energy mix

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it supports an energy mix rather than relying solely on the JET plan, which they argue cannot power the economy.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu highlighted the significant job losses at places like Thuthuka Power Station due to its conversion to a JET power station.

Mammburu expressed concern over energy security if power stations are closed and converted to JET, which lacks sufficient megawatts to power the economy.

The NUM advocates for an energy mix including coal, nuclear, and hydroelectric power stations, among others, arguing that billions of rands spent on JET alone cannot sustain the economy while electricity costs rise. According to Mammburu, JET has led to job and community destruction.

