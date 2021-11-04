VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Esther Mahlangu’s customized sneaker makes boss moves in Dubai

By Anelisa Sibanda
22/06/2019. Renowned Ndebele painter Esther Mahlangu during the Most Wanted Club launch at Daytona in Melrose Arch Picture: Masi Losi

Johannesburg- South Africa’s 85-year-old contemporary artist, Esther Mahlangu designed a sneaker for the Dubai 2020 Expo.

The Expo was meant to happen next year but it was postponed due the covid-19 pandemic and it only took place this year.

It is meant to showcase different talents from 192 participating nations.

The event started in October and is expected to run for a period of six- months.

During the last week of October, the pavilion hosted the ‘Ayashisa Amateki’ a South African shoe start-up which focuses on documenting sneaker culture and customising sneakers of the most expensive price with a local flair.

The pavilion features a number of exhibitions, live performances, investment hubs and fashion displays.

Eleven sneakers which represent South Africa’s official languages were on display.

A pair of the Air Jordan’s(AJ1), customised by Esther Mahlangu were the biggest reveal.

Mahlangu is renowned for her colourful Ndebele designs.

Her designs have caught eyes of classic BMW, Rolls Royce Phantom and bottles of Belvedere vodka in collaboration with the award winning singer- John Legend.

The sneakers are worth R7.7 million, slightly less than Micheal Jordan’s original pair which cost R8.6 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

The sneakers are not meant for sale.

They are be brought for a tour in South Africa before they are taken to a world tour.

