Ex-Clicks CFO Michael Fleming joins Santam board

Former Clicks and Tiger Brands chief financial officer executive Michael Fleming has been appointed an independent non-executive director at Santam.

The seasoned finance executive was appointed in a move aimed at strengthening Santam’s governance and technical expertise.

The group highlighted Fleming as a qualified chartered accountant with more than three decades of experience. His career has been largely focused on finance leadership, audit and risk management across major corporates in South Africa.

He also serves on the MTN SA board, Santam Structured Insurance, Centriq and MiWay Group of companies.

His career has been largely focused on finance leadership, audit and risk management across major South African corporates.

‘Enhance overall skill set of the board’

“Notably to also highlight is that Michael’s appointment to the Santam Board was primarily made to enhance the overall skill set of the board and to further strengthen the Board’s collective expertise and capability.

“Given his extensive financial, audit and risk expertise, combined with his years of experience in the consumer goods and services industry, he was also appointed to Santam’s audit committee and the risk committee with effect from 19 June 2026,” the insurer said.

The company confirmed that all regulatory requirements linked to the appointment have been met, including a formal assessment of his suitability and integrity.

Santam added that it is satisfied with his qualifications, experience and ability to contribute effectively at board level.

“The Board, therefore, looks forward to Michael’s contribution including the value that he will be adding to the respective Board Committees,” said the board.

“The Board and Board Committees remain compliant with the applicable statutory requirements and best practice membership criteria. Furthermore, the Board herewith also confirms that it considered and is satisfied with the competence, qualifications and experience of the aforesaid appointment that had been made.”

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