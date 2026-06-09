Ex-Grindrod director Nkululeko Sowazi joins Investec board

Investec plc and Investec Limited have appointed Nkululeko Sowazi as an independent non-executive director to both entities.

The appointment comes ahead of Sowazi’s move into the role of independent non-executive chair of Investec Bank Limited in August, a step the group says will help maintain strong leadership continuity across its operations in the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.

He has previously served on the boards of several companies, including as a director at Grindrod, MTN Group, Sappi, and the Foschini Group in the past five years.

Sowazi is widely recognised in corporate circles for his experience in investment management and private equity, as well as his track record for serving on the boards of several listed companies.

His addition is expected to strengthen oversight and bring further depth to the group’s governance structures at a time when financial institutions are under increasing scrutiny.

“Nkululeko is an experienced business leader and has extensive investment management, private equity and listed company board experience. His appointment to the boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited supports continuity of governance across the group and complements his appointment as independent non-executive chair of Investec Bank Limited.

“The board confirms that in compliance with paragraph 6.73 of the JSE Listings Requirements, a fit and proper assessment has been conducted in relation to Nkululeko and that the board is satisfied with the outcome thereof. Investec further confirms that there are no positive statements to report in respect of the integrity information contained in Nkululeko’s director’s declaration,” the company said.

The group said it had completed all required regulatory checks and was satisfied that Sowazi met the standards expected of a director.

His appointment follows internal nomination processes and aligns with listing requirements in both South Africa and the UK.

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