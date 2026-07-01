Ex-Takealot CEO Mamogae Mahlare appointed on Foschini board

Former Takealot group CEO and executive chairperson Mamogae Mahlare has been appointed independent non-executive director for Foschini Group.

The seasoned board director and C-suite executive commenced her duties on Wednesday. She has served as Illovo Sugar South Africa managing director and continues to serve at various boards, including OUTsurance Group, Oceana Group, and the Wits University Foundation.

‘Fit and proper assessment conducted’

“The appointment of Ms Mahlare will add to the board’s skills and independence. In compliance with paragraph 6.73 and 6.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, the board confirms that it has conducted the requisite fit and proper assessment for Ms Mahlare and further confirms that there are no matters requiring disclosure in relation to the integrity information contained in Ms Mahlare’s director’s declaration.

“The board looks forward to welcoming Ms Mahlare to the group and to her contributions to the board,” the board said in a statement.

Board shake-up

The company also announced changes to the classification of directors, with independent non-executive directors Boitumelo Makgabo-Fiskerstrand and David Friedland now serving as non-executive directors.

Friedland is expected to retire at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), alongside Ronnie Stein on September 3. They have both served the board for 27 years and 12 years, respectively.

“[They] have indicated that they will not offer themselves for re-election. They will therefore be retring from the Board with immediate effect from 3 September 2026, following conclusion of the Company’s AGM. As a result, David will also step down as member of the Risk Committee on that date,” reads the statement.

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