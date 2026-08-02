Exxaro in battle with ex-employee who raised procurement red flags

A dispute relating to claims of gross price manipulation and procurement irregularities has pitted mining giant Exxaro against a former employee.
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- Former Exxaro buyer Ouma Sekgobela was dismissed in March 2024 over a disputed emergency order of aggregate at the Belfast operation but won a CCMA reinstatement order with back pay after challenging procurement irregularities.
- Sekgobela alleged inflated pricing, conflict of interest, and additional unauthorized charges by supplier Colcon, including aggregate invoiced at R1,775/m³ versus a market-related R162.61/m³ and increased transport costs.
- A subcontractor to Colcon, Izicwe Mining Maintenance and Trading, confirmed providing transport services at significantly lower costs and disputed extra charges for labour, logistics, or security.
- The CCMA commissioner found Exxaro had not proven dishonesty by Sekgobela, noted concerns over inflated prices and lack of delivery verification, but allowed further company investigations; Exxaro is appealing at the Labour Court.
- Exxaro stated it investigated the alleged procurement irregularities under a zero-tolerance ethics policy, took disciplinary action, and will continue to defend its position legally.