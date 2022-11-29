Festive joy for diesel users as prices forecast to head south

South African motorists who use diesel can expect a sizeable drop in prices next week, estimates from the Central Energy Fund show.

Diesel prices are forecast to decline by as much as R1.28 a litre in December. On the other hand, it will not be a jolly festive season for motorists who use petrol for their vehicles, as they could end up paying 55 cents more per litre.

The price changes have been heavily influenced by the local currency strengthening against the dollar and oil prices falling in November.

In October, the 93 octane petrol decreased by 89c per litre and the 95 octane dropped by R1.02 per litre, while diesel prices of 0.05% sulphur rose by 10c per litre and those of diesel 0.005% sulphur jumped by 15c per litre.

