Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana cancels VAT increase

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has instructed National Treasury not to increase the value-added tax (VAT) from the beginning of May 2025.

The finance ministry confirmed this in a media statement released on Thursday morning, reflecting fierce pressure from other political parties.

Initially Godongwana had wanted the VAT to be raised by two percentage points, however, due to fierce backlash, he climbed down, later proposing a 1% increase with a 0.5% split increase in two financial years – 2025/26 and 2026/2027.

However, the move to call off the VAT increase comes as a shock because Godongwana said in court documents filed recently that the DA, which forms part of the government of national unity, and the EFF cannot interdict the VAT hike decision.

“The decision to introduce the VAT rate increase has been made. My decision to introduce the VAT rate change cannot be interdicted at this stage,” said Godongwana in the court documents. He was opposing a court challenge by two parties to interdict the VAT hike.

However, the Thursday media statement marked a sharp U-turn.

“The minister of finance will shortly introduce the Rates and Monetary Amounts and the

Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill (Rates Bill), which proposes to maintain the Value-Added

Tax (VAT) rate at 15% from 1 May 2025, instead of the proposed increase to VAT announced in the Budget in March.

“The decision to forgo the increase follows extensive consultations with political parties, and careful consideration of the recommendations of the parliamentary committees.

Revenue shortfall projected

Godongwana’s office pointed out that failure to raise the VAT will result in a revenue shortfall over the next three years.

“By not increasing VAT, estimated revenue will fall short by around R75 billion over the medium term.

“As a result, the minister of finance has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly to

indicate that he is withdrawing the Appropriation Bill and the Division of Revenue Bill, in

order to propose expenditure adjustments to cover this shortfall in revenue,” read the Treasury statement.

“Parliament will be requested to adjust expenditure in a manner that ensures that the loss of revenue does not harm South Africa’s fiscal sustainability.”

Measures to protect low income earners withdrawn

“The decision not to increase VAT means that the measures to cushion lower income

households against the potential negative impact of the rate increase now need to be

withdrawn and other expenditure decisions revisited.

“To offset the unavoidable expenditure adjustments, any additional revenue collected by SARS may be considered for this purpose going forward.

“The minister of finance expects to introduce a revised version of the Appropriation Bill and

Division of Revenue Bill within the next few weeks.

“The initial proposal for an increase to the VAT rate was motivated by the urgent need to

restore and replenish the funding of critical frontline services that had suffered reductions

necessitated by the country’s constrained fiscal position.

“There are many suggestions, however some of them would create greater negative

consequences for growth and employment and some of them, while worthwhile, would not

provide an immediate avenue for further revenue in the short term to replace a VAT increase.

“The National Treasury will, however, consider these and other proposals as potential

amendments in upcoming budgets as mechanisms to increase the resources available,” said National Treasury.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content