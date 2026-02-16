Financial advice should be seen as a basic necessity, not a luxury

Building financial security does not depend on being wealthy but on making steady, informed decisions about money and planning ahead, according to Momentum.

Nontokozo Madonsela, Momentum’s chief marketing officer, said financial advice should be viewed as a basic necessity that helps people manage their earnings, prepare for retirement, and support future generations.

She said many households believe wealth planning is out of reach because of modest incomes. However, she emphasised that careful budgeting, saving and protecting what you have can make a significant difference over time.

“For one to be financially stable, they need to follow some sort of programme; everyone has the ingredients, which is a job. You just need guidance, and that comes in the form of a financial advisor,” said Madonsela.

She said planning becomes even more important when finances are limited. Every rand must work harder, and structured decision-making assists people to balance daily living costs with future goals.

Financial plan can ease the stress

According to Madonsela, financial advisors can guide individuals on how to improve tax efficiency, review insurance coverage, and remove unnecessary spending that weakens their ability to save.

She explained that there are also emotional benefits, as a clear financial plan can ease stress, build confidence and give people a sense of control over their lives.

She said knowing what you can afford and how to plan for major milestones helps reduce uncertainty and improve your overall well-being.

She said the main difference between people who retire comfortably and those who face hardship later in life is often consistency rather than income. Starting early, even with small contributions, allows savings to grow over time and strengthens financial security.

Ultimately, she said, financial planning is about taking responsibility for the money you have and using it wisely.

Seeking guidance from a professional can help people map out a realistic path and make better decisions for both the present and the future.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content