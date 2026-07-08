Five-year Afrirent deal to support 9 000 automotive businesses

Fleet management company Afrirent Holdings has launched a recruitment drive after securing a 60-month national fleet management contract that will expand its operations across all nine provinces and create hundreds of permanent jobs.

The new contract, which strengthens the company’s presence across public sector entities and commercial clients, has already created 265 permanent positions.

Thenjiwe Tsabedze, Afrirent Holdings chief executive, said 190 of those employees have already been recruited, completed training or started work.

Over the life of the contract, Afrirent plans to onboard about 9 000 local merchants, including vehicle service centres, panel beaters, towing companies and tyre fitment hubs.

Sustained business opportunities

The company said the move is expected to generate sustained business opportunities and provide greater job security for independent automotive businesses across the country.

The recruitment drive will be further supported by Afrirent’s scholar transport project in Mpumalanga, which is expected to create another 96 jobs. These include 90 commercial driver positions and six operational and administrative roles.

“In an economy under severe strain, job creation cannot just be a corporate KPI; it must be an intentional intervention. As we reflect on Youth Month, our focus is on transitioning young South Africans and women from theoretical talent into active economic participants,” said Tsabedze.

Tackling unemployment

The expansion comes as South Africa continues to battle persistently high unemployment, with more than 8.1-million people without work.

Alongside recruitment, the company is investing in developing future skills through its Tsabedze Foundation.

Afrirent has placed 27 people in internship programmes and awarded 16 full academic bursaries that cover tuition, accommodation, a monthly living allowance, a laptop and a once-off textbook allowance.

Technical technical skills development

The company said future bursaries will increasingly focus on addressing shortages in technical skills.

“There is a profound national need for qualified women technicians. In response, the Tsabedze Foundation will focus its upcoming bursary allocation specifically on women in technical fields. Applications will reopen in January 2027, and we encourage young women to view engineering and fleet mechanics as viable, high-growth career paths,” said Tsabedze.

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