FlySafair crowned most punctual airline in Middle East, Africa

South African low-cost carrier FlySafair has been recognised as the most punctual airline in the Middle East and Africa for 2025, cementing its position as one of the most reliable airlines in the world.

According to the annual Cirium On-Time Performance Review, regarded as the aviation industry’s gold standard for reliability metrics, FlySafair achieved an exceptional 91.06% on-time arrival rate during 2025.

Beat major global carriers

This placed the airline ahead of major global carriers such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad. And it even surpassed the world’s most punctual airline overall, AeroMexico, which recorded a 90.02% score.

Cirium’s rankings are based on the analysis of more than 25 million data points from over 600 global sources, making the accolade one of the most credible benchmarks of airline operational performance worldwide.

FlySafair Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon said the recognition was especially meaningful. This is given the difficult operating environment faced by airlines.

“While we have achieved this recognition previously, it carries particular significance this year,” Gordon said.

“With sustained challenges in air traffic management, fuel supply certainty, and airport infrastructure, including baggage handling systems that sit outside an airline’s direct control, maintaining reliable on-time performance has required extraordinary coordination and discipline. This result is a credit to the dedication of our teams.”

Since launching operations in 2014, FlySafair has consistently ranked among the world’s most punctual airlines. It earned multiple global awards for on-time performance. The airline’s latest achievement underscores a long-term commitment to reliability despite significant growth over the past five years.

One of the lowest cancellation rates

According to Cirium, FlySafair operated 98.9% of its scheduled flights in 2025. It delivered one of the lowest cancellation rates in the Middle East and Africa region. The airline recorded 62, 805 tracked flights during the year.

Gordon said the airline’s expanding scale had not diluted its operational discipline.

“Scale brings a different set of challenges. It’s easy to assume that size leads to complacency. But achieving this result under demanding conditions is clear proof that FlySafair remains focused on delivering a reliable, high-quality service,” he said.

The airline’s performance has also translated into strong customer satisfaction. FlySafair’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached +79.5 in 2025. This is a level approaching what Bain & Company, the creators of the NPS methodology, classify as “world class”.

By comparison, the global airline industry average NPS is estimated at around +33. While leading full-service carriers typically score between +65 and +75.

“There is a strong correlation between customer satisfaction and on-time performance,” Gordon said.

Customer-centric approach

“The key is an unwavering focus on the customer and on getting the fundamentals right.”

He added that FlySafair maintained a hands-on leadership approach during peak travel periods. Its senior executives are present at airports and operational control centres.

FlySafair’s accolades in 2025 also included the “Best Airline” award at the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Excellence Awards. This was decided by public vote, and includes the Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa.

In December 2025 alone, the airline transported just under 1 million passengers. This highlights its growing footprint in a domestic market that has stabilised post-pandemic with five operating airlines: SAA, Lift, FlySafair, CemAir, and Airlink.

Despite its strong performance, FlySafair acknowledged that disruptions do occur. And it said it remains committed to improving communication and service recovery.

“We know reliability matters because it impacts people’s lives,” Gordon said.

“This recognition from Cirium reinforces that operational excellence is not just a metric for us. It’s a mindset.”

