FlySafair resumes operations at Limpopo’s Hoedspruit Airport after severe floods

South Africa's largest domestic airline FlySafair has resumed operations at Hoedspruit Airport in Limpopo after disruption caused by severe flooding earlier this year.

Heavy rains damaged critical airport infrastructure, including the main runway and parts of the radar system. This rendered the airport temporarily non-operational for certain aircraft.

With operational safety compromised and essential navigation systems affected, airlines were unable to safely land or depart. As a result, FlySafair suspended its flights to and from Hoedspruit.

Not yet at full capacity

Kirby Gordon, FlySafair chief marketing officer, explained that while the airport had reopened, it was not yet functioning at full capacity.

“The damage to the main runway was extensive. And while we know the suspension of services was frustrating, it was not something we could safely work around.

“Smaller aircraft were able to continue using the shorter runway during this time. But our fleet required the full length and integrity of the main runway. We are grateful to the airport authorities for completing this necessary repairs. And we are proud to be back in the air on this route,” said Gordon.

Gateway to region’s tourism

The airport serves as a key gateway to the Greater Kruger area. This includes access to Kruger National Park and the broader Limpopo tourism corridor.

The temporary loss of capacity had knock-on effects for businesses in the region. It affected lodges, tour operators, car hire firms and small businesses dependent on steady visitor flows.

Business travellers also rely on the route, particularly those involved in conservation, agriculture and hospitality operations in the region.

The restoration of full-length runway operations allows FlySafair to redeploy its standard fleet on the route. Thus restoring seat capacity and improving schedule reliability.

