Business

Former BMF president still riled by ‘biased’ Labour Court ruling

By Bongani Mdakane
Former BMF president still riled by ‘biased’ Labour Court ruling
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 17: DR Sibongile Vilakazi (SAMRO Board Member) at the memorial service of Gloria Bosman at Soweto Theatre on March 17, 2023 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the multi-award-winning musician died aged 50 on March 14th, after a short illness. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Former Black Management Forum (BMF) president and academic Dr Sibongile Vilakazi says her dismissal from Wits Business School was skewed and engineered to make her look like a liar by acting Labour Court judge Sean Snyman.

In her book released in November last year titled Put Her In Her Place: The Shadow Side of The Moonlighting Judgment, Vilakazi outlines how she ended up being fired by Wits University after being accused of moonlighting at another company while she was a lecturer at the institution.


Vilakazi accused Snyman of being conflicted when he presided over her case.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.