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Gauteng MEC Tasneem Motara ordered to pay nearly R70m to construction firm

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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MEC ordered to pay firm
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has ordered Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Tasneem Motara to pay close to R70-million to a construction firm. /Supplied
The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court has ordered the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements to pay more than R68.3-million to Allenby Housing.
This brings a significant development in a dispute that has been before the courts for more than a decade.
Allenby Housing was contracted to supply and install prefabricated modular accommodation units at various sites across Gauteng under five partly written and partly oral agreements with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.
The dispute arose from Allenby’s claim for payment for these accommodation units, which it said had been installed and the project completed, while the department allegedly failed to pay the outstanding amounts.
READ MORE: Motara on a collision course with own executives
During mediation the parties agreed on the number of prefabricated modular units delivered, with verification conducted through an Exactech report.
In a judgment handed down by presiding officer Jacqueline Henriques, the court found that a document described by the parties as a “stated case” was in substance a binding settlement agreement reached during mediation proceedings and could therefore be enforced against the provincial authorities.

Court order

The court ordered the respondents to pay Allenby Housing CC R68,303,234.15, jointly and severally, together with legal costs.

According to the judgment, Allenby Housing sued the department for unpaid amounts arising from five partly written and partly oral agreements. Litigation continued for years before the department initiated a mediation process in 2023 as part of a programme aimed at reducing its litigation backlog.

Origins of the dispute

During the mediation process, the parties agreed to reduce the claim and cap interest, resulting in a total settlement figure of R68.3-million. The agreement recorded that the amount would be payable by February 28, 2024.

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The Gauteng respondents later argued that the document was merely a mediation-related “stated case” and not a settlement agreement.

READ MORE: Gauteng human settlements needs R20bn to fix 65 hostels 

They also contended that their legal representatives lacked authority to bind the department to such an agreement.

The court rejected both arguments.

Authority challenge dismissed

Judge Henriques found that the document contained the essential hallmarks of a settlement agreement because it resolved all outstanding issues between the parties, fixed the quantum owing, set an interest rate and specified a payment date.

The judge concluded that the document “constitutes a settlement agreement” rather than a true stated case.

READ MORE: Gauteng human settlements needs R20bn to fix 65 hostels

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On the authority issue, the court held that the respondents had failed to provide factual evidence showing that their legal representatives lacked the necessary mandate. The judgment noted that the State Attorney’s representatives actively participated in negotiations, agreed to concessions on liability and quantum, and signed the agreement.

The court further found that the respondents’ requests for adjournments following the agreement were aimed at determining whether funds were available to make payment, rather than disputing liability or seeking approval of the settlement itself.

Implications of the ruling

In its analysis, the court said the settlement ended litigation that had been ongoing for about 10 years, reduced the amount claimed, lowered the interest exposure of the department and avoided the need for a lengthy trial.

The judgment was delivered on October 23, 2026, following a hearing held on March 6, 2026. The respondents did not appear at the final hearing despite receiving notice of the proceedings, according to the court.

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  • The KwaZulu-Natal High Court ordered the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the MEC to pay over R68.3 million to Allenby Housing for prefabricated modular units supplied under five agreements.
  • Allenby Housing claimed payment for installed units which the Gauteng department allegedly failed to pay, resulting in litigation lasting more than a decade.
  • During 2023 mediation, the parties agreed on a settlement amount of R68.3 million, payable by February 28, 2024, later disputed by Gauteng respondents as not a binding agreement.
  • The court ruled the mediation document was a binding settlement agreement, rejecting the department's claim that their legal representatives lacked authority to finalize it.
  • The judgment on October 23, 2026, ended a 10-year legal dispute, lowered the department's financial exposure, and the respondents did not attend the final hearing despite notice.

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