Gauteng MEC Tasneem Motara ordered to pay nearly R70m to construction firm

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court has ordered the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements to pay more than R68.3-million to Allenby Housing.

This brings a significant development in a dispute that has been before the courts for more than a decade.

Allenby Housing was contracted to supply and install prefabricated modular accommodation units at various sites across Gauteng under five partly written and partly oral agreements with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

The dispute arose from Allenby’s claim for payment for these accommodation units, which it said had been installed and the project completed, while the department allegedly failed to pay the outstanding amounts.

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During mediation the parties agreed on the number of prefabricated modular units delivered, with verification conducted through an Exactech report.

In a judgment handed down by presiding officer Jacqueline Henriques, the court found that a document described by the parties as a “stated case” was in substance a binding settlement agreement reached during mediation proceedings and could therefore be enforced against the provincial authorities.