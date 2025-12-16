German car manufacturers hardest hit globally, Japanese’s Suzuki most profitable

German car manufacturers faced unprecedented pressure in the quarter from July to September, exceeding even that of the financial crisis.

While sales and revenue for Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz remained largely stable, earnings before interest and taxes for the manufacturers plummeted by nearly 76%. Together, they reached just over €1.7-billion (R34-billion), the lowest value since the third quarter of 2009, according to an analysis by the auditing and consulting firm EY released on Monday. No other major car-producing country performed as weakly as Germany in terms of revenue and profit growth, according to the report. However, the industry as a whole is also in a profitability crisis. The world’s 19 largest car companies, whose financial figures EY expanded, slightly increased their revenue in the third quarter to around €531-billion. But profit before interest and taxes shrank by 37% to about €18.9-billion. This represents the lowest value recorded since 2018.