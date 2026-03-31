Global air travel demand climbs despite rising costs and geopolitical tensions

Global air travel demand continued its upward trajectory in February, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reporting steady growth across both international and domestic markets.

According to IATA, total passenger demand—measured in revenue passenger kilometers—rose by 6.1% compared to February 2025.

Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, increased by 5.6% year on year, while the global load factor reached a record 81.4% for the month.

The data points to sustained appetite for travel despite mounting pressures on the aviation sector, including rising fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

International travel demand grew by 5.9% year over year, with capacity increasing by 5.3% and load factors improving to 80.5%.

Domestic markets performed slightly stronger, with demand rising 6.3% and load factors reaching 82.8%.

Europe, Asia traffic robust

IATA director-general Willie Walsh said February’s performance reflects strong underlying fundamentals for the aviation industry but warned that global instability—particularly in the Middle East—could impact airline profitability.

“Fuel costs have risen sharply, and with tight capacity and thin margins, airfares are already increasing,” Walsh noted.

He added that airlines are adjusting capacity, especially on routes linked to or affected by the Middle East, with growth projections for March already revised downwards.

Regionally, growth trends varied. Asia-Pacific airlines led the recovery, recording an 8.6% increase in demand, supported by strong Lunar New Year travel.

Traffic between Europe and Asia was particularly robust, with routes connecting Asia to countries such as Spain and Italy seeing notable gains.

Latin American carriers delivered the strongest growth globally, with demand surging 13.5%, while North American and European airlines both posted steady 5% increases.

In contrast, Middle Eastern airlines recorded more modest growth of just 0.9%, reflecting operational and geopolitical pressures in the region. African carriers reported a 4.8% rise in demand, although load factors declined slightly to 74.5%.

Rebound in global travel

Closer to home, SAA is showing signs of recovery in line with the broader rebound in global air travel.

The airline recently reported a R155-million net profit for the year ended March 2025—its second consecutive year in the black since exiting business rescue—alongside a 35.9% surge in revenue to R8.8-billion.

With a growing fleet, expanded route network and nearly R2-billion in cash reserves, SAA’s improving financial position reflects renewed demand for air travel and signals a gradual stabilisation of the local aviation sector.

Domestic travel remained a key driver of overall growth, particularly in large markets such as Brazil and China, where strong internal demand continues to support airline recovery.

IATA, which represents more than 360 airlines accounting for approximately 85% of global air traffic, said the outlook for 2026 remains positive—with both global and local indicators pointing to a sector steadily regaining altitude.

However, the recovery is increasingly dependent on how global economic and political dynamics unfold in the months ahead.

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