Godongwana’s growth projection is pie in sky – economists

Economists have slammed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s projection that the domestic economy would this year grow by 1.9% as baseless.

Their criticism comes after the GDP grew by a mute 0.6% in 2024 and 0.7% in 2023. They said it would be difficult for the economic growth to leapfrog to 1.9% in such a short space of time.

Godongwana, when delivering the 2025 Budget Speech, said the economy would grow by 1.9% and experience an average growth rate of 1.8% over the next three financial years.

Independent economist Mandla Maleka said it was impossible for the economy to grow by 1.9%, especially considering the proposed value-added tax (VAT) increase and low interest rate decrease environment.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content