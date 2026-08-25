Gold Fields turns gold boom into massive shareholder payout

Gold Fields has surged its interim dividend after a sharp increase in profit and headline earnings in the first half of 2026.

The gold producer has rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of R16.25, showing 132% increase from R7 over the past comparative period. The dividend will be paid on September 14.

This comes as gold surged to record levels above $5 100 per ounce in January 2026 as investors looked for safety during intense geopolitical uncertainty, as gold remains tied to mining shares, export sentiment, and confidence in the rand.

READ: DRDGold rewards shareholders with 200% dividend increase

Gold Fields increased profit attributable to the parent 81% to $1.85-billion (approximately R29.67-billion), from $1-billion in the first half of 2025. Headline earnings per share increased 81% to 208 US cents (approximately R33.34) from 115 cents previously.

According to the financial results for the six months ended June 30, the stronger earnings were supported by higher gold-equivalent production and a 51.5% increase in revenue generated per ounce.

Attributable gold-equivalent production rose to 1.267-million ounces (Moz), up from 1.136Moz, while managed gold-equivalent sales increased to 1.292Moz from 1.126Moz.

Adjusted free cash flow rose to US$2.23-billion, up from US$952 million, allowing the company to return more capital to shareholders while also strengthening its balance sheet.

The company said 61% of adjusted free cash flow was paid to shareholders during the six months. It also completed $300-million in share repurchases between March and July.

Net debt fell sharply to $437-million, from US$1.49bn a year earlier, while net debt excluding lease liabilities moved into a net cash position of US$22m.

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