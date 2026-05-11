‘Good that Please Call Me is behind us’: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Vodacom has expressed relief to have finally closed the curtain on the long‑running “Please Call Me” legal battle, one of South Africa’s most high‑profile corporate disputes.

Group chief executive Shameel Joosub made the remarks during the company’s annual results presentation on Monday morning.

“I think for us and Mr [Nkosana] Makate being able to put the ‘Please Call Me’ case behind… is a good thing and has allowed us to focus on growing the business,” said Joosub.

In the integrated annual report for the year ended March 2026, Vodacom did not disclose how much it paid to former employee and “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate, though their 18‑year legal battle was settled last year.

The JSE‑listed company made reference to the Makate settlement in its financial results but remained silent on the value of one of South Africa’s most high‑profile corporate litigation settlements.

“Mr Makate, a former employee of Vodacom, started legal proceedings in 2008, claiming compensation for a business idea that led to the development of a service known as ‘Please Call Me’. On 4 November 2025, the board approved a settlement agreement, and the parties concluded the matter out of court,” said the company.

Though it was widely reported in media publications that Vodacom had paid at least R700-million to settle the Makate matter, it was not clear why the company had not disclosed the amount in its financials.

The multinational announced the settlement on November 5. However, the statement didn’t mention the settlement amount.

The settlement came after the Constitutional Court in July referred Makate’s case against Vodacom back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The judgment, delivered by then-outgoing ConCourt Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga, could have resulted in Makate being awarded R47-million or over R10-billion for the “Please Call Me” invention.

Long drawn-out case

The Constitutional Court delivered the July judgment in favour of Vodacom during a special court sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Madlanga said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision in February 2024 to set aside Vodacom’s offer to Makate is invalid.

Madlanga said the matter between Vodacom and Makate must be remitted back to the SCA and heard again.

On November 21, 2024, Vodacom brought an application to the Constitutional Court to appeal a February 2024 SCA judgment that set aside a R47-million offer that Vodacom made to Makate six years ago in 2019.

Makate opposed Vodacom’s ConCourt application. He cited that he deserved to be compensated R9.4-billion by Vodacom.

The November 2024 appeal application at the Constitutional Court was heard by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, Madlanga, and Justices Nonkosi Mhlantla, Leona Theron, Steven Majiedt, Zukisa Tshiqi, Rammaka Mathopo, Owen Rogers, and Acting Justice Rishinand Seegobin.

In February 2024, the SCA dismissed an appeal by Vodacom and ordered the company to pay Makate an amount ranging between 5% and 7.5% of the total revenue made through the “Please Call Me” service for more than 18 years.

Calculation estimations showed that Vodacom should pay Makate an amount ranging from R9-billion to R63-billion as fair compensation for his idea. But Makate intended to settle for R9.4-billion.

Previously, in 2022, the Pretoria High Court ruled that Vodacom must pay Makate more than R47-million it offered him in the long-running saga.

Concept rolled out in 2001

Vodacom, through its CEO Shameel Joosub, offered Makate R47-million for his “Please Call Me” idea. Makate rejected it.

Makate was represented by his lawyer Stuart Scott. Vodacom was represented by its lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove SC, during the November 2024 appeal application.

In November 2024, Vodacom argued that Makate cannot be entitled to up to R63-billion. Its offer to him of R47-million, now R80-million after adding interest, is fair and equitable, it said.

Makate gave his “Please Call Me” idea to Vodacom on November 21, 2000.

The battle between Makate and his former employer began in 2008 when he was a trainee at the company.

During his time with the company, he came up with the “Please Call Me” concept. Vodacom bought into the idea and rolled it out in March 2001.

It proved to be a success, allegedly generating billions of rands for Vodacom.

The “Please Call Me” service allows network users to send free messages asking for a call back.

Makate (48) was 24 years old when he came up with the idea in 2000.

He was motivated by the need to communicate with his girlfriend at the time, now his wife. And he had bought her a cellphone. Makate and his wife got married in 2004 and have three daughters.

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