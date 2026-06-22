Government launches probe after mineworker dies at Harmony Gold

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) is investigating the tragic death of a miner at Harmony Gold’s deep-level Moab Khotsong mine in the North West.

The tragic accident occurred on the morning of June 19. This follows an incident that the company confirmed to be caused by seismic activity underground, which triggered the fall of a rock.

Seismicity-related incidents are considered a known risk in deep gold mines as intense pressure and shifting rock formations can lead to sudden and deadly ground movement. In February 2025, Sunday World reported that at the time, 13 miners had perished at Harmony Gold over 23 months.

‘Safety is our foremost priority’

Beyers Nel, Harmony chief executive, extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased employee.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time.

“Safety is our foremost priority,” said Nel.

Furthermore, the company said it would work with relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We will ensure that the necessary lessons are applied across our operations,” added Nel.

Read More: Harmony Gold’s death trap: 13 miners perish in 23 months

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