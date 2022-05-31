Government shields motorists from astronomical fuel price hike

The government has extended the reduction in the general fuel levy by a further two months.

This means the fuel price hike will not be as steep as anticipated come Tuesday midnight. The expectation was for the fuel price to hit record highs of almost R4 per litre.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the fuel price increase that would have come into effect at midnight has been withdrawn until August 2.

For two months (April and May) government has been pushing to lessen the economic stress caused by the rapidly increasing fuel prices by cutting the fuel levy by R1.50 per litre.

The R1.50 relief will now be extended from June 1 until July 6 2022, followed by a downward adjustment for the second month to 75c per litre from July 7 to August. From June 1, petrol is expected to rise by up to R2.43 per litre, while diesel will increase by up to R1.10 per litre.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author