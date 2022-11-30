Greg Lartigue steps down as CEO of HomeChoice International

Greg Lartigue has resigned as CEO of HomeChoice International (HiL Investco), the group confirmed on Wednesday.

Lartigue, who has served as CEO since the HiL’s listing on the JSE in 2014, will be succeeded by Sean Wibberley with effect from December 15. Wibberley currently serves as the CEO for Finchoice, a subsidiary of HiL’s.

In a statement confirming the transition, the group said Wibberley will retain his position at Finchoice. “HiL is in the process of refining its operating model for Homechoice [retail based in South Africa] and Weaver Fintech [Finchoice based in Mauritius and South Africa, and PayJustNow which is also based in South Africa],” reads the statement.

“Greg indicated to the board some time ago that he was ready to step down as HiL InvestCo CEO and that the current transitioning of the group presents an opportune time to effect the change.”

Amanda Chorn, independent non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committee at the HiL Investco, has also resigned. She will be handing over her role to Roderick Phillips.

According to HiL, Phillips will also retain his position as chair of the Weaver Fintech subsidiary: the amendment of the composition of the audit and risk committee, social and ethics.

“The nominations committee has considered the impact of the resignations on the board and its committees and, in accordance with the board’s succession planning, the following changes were proposed and accepted by the board effective December 15 2022.

“The board extends its gratitude to Greg and Amanda for their leadership, support and guidance provided to the business and the executive team over the years, especially during the Covid-19 [pandemic].

“The board welcomes Sean and Rod and wishes them all the best in their new roles and looks forward to their contribution to a prosperous future for the group,” the group said.

About the group

HiL is an investment holding company that offers a range of homeware textiles, electronics, home appliances, apparel and footwear on a digital platform through its subsidiaries Homechoice and Fintech.

The diversified group also provides personal loans, value-added services and insurance products. HiL has an international footprint with a market value of R2.6-billion on the JSE. Its share price is presently down 35.9% over the past five years.

