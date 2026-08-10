Heavy downpours expected in parts of the country

Residents in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been warned to prepare for heavy downpours as severe winer weather continues to affect parts of South Africa.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa said the heavy rain is expected between Monday and Tuesday, urging communities to remain alert as weather conditions could change.

This warning comes after parts of Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State experience heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, ice and harzardous road conditions. Hlabisa said the weather was linked to a cut-off low and a ridging high-pressure system, which were bringing significant moisture and very cold temperatures to affected areas.

Motoriststs warned about slippery roads

In the Eastern Cape, disruptive snowfall has been reported in parts of Dr Beyers Naude, Chris Hani, Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele. Snow has also affected areas of KZN including Kokstad, Underberg, Matatiele and Clifton near Nottingham Road.

In the Free State, motoriststs have been warned about slippery roads, poor visibility and rapidly changing conditions.

“The safety of our communities must remain our foremost concern during this period of severe weather. We urge residents in affected areas to take the warnings seriously, avid unnecessary travel and assist vulnerable members of communities,” said Hlabisa.

He has also warned against travelling to snowfall areas for recreational snow chasing, saying increased traffic could put additional pressure on emergency and road management services.

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