Nxumalo powers up her passion

Through her passion to bring solutions to the huge energy crisis crippling the country’s economy because of rolling blackouts, Busi Nxumalo’s company is pushing for change in electricity generation.

Despite the challenges of getting a footing in the energy sector, Nxumalo saw the results of her hard work come to fruition in 2016 when Genleg Group got fully operational.

Born in Pimville, Soweto, Nxumalo, the founder of Genleg Group, a 100% black-owned and managed renewable energy company, established over a decade ago, says her business is passionate about contributing to a lesser dependency on fossil fuel to generate power.

“We believe a balanced energy mix that does not lean on one energy source is key. Our aim is to accelerate the adoption of all available energy sources and technologies across the African continent but conserving our environment while providing sustainable power supply.”

The enterprise, based in Sandton, north of Joburg, manufactures high-end renewable energy equipment such as photovoltaic systems, solar powered surveillance technologies, UPS and commercial generators, biofuels production, solar powered air-cooling, solar water heating, LED lighting solutions and other complementary energy efficiency products, mostly powered by the sun.

“The biggest hurdle has been convincing potential clients that a black-owned business can install solar systems or back-up systems. Luckily, a lot of our clients come through referrals. ”

In her quest for success, Nxumalo, the outgoing vice-chair of the SA Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA)board, has been in the energy space since 2005, where she has held positions in finance and project management.

“When we provide efficient solar solutions, we passionately believe communities and clients will become self-sufficient in energy supplies and reach energy autonomy one day.”

Genleg Group’s highly responsive team have considerable experience in delivering turnkey renewable and related energy projects, she says.

Genleg is affiliated to SAPVIA and the Sustainable Energy Society of Southern Africa, with clients like BP SA, Prasa and energy company Cummins.

