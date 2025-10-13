IFN fuels SME success, unlocks R1.2bn in SADC

The Impact Finance Network (IFN), one of Anglo American’s social development initiatives, is demonstrating the potent results of pairing capital with capacity-building.

The programme has reportedly unlocked more thanR1.2-billion for growth-stage businesses across Southern Africa since its 2021 launch.

The network’s success was showcased at its recent InvestFest 2025, where the story of mobile mechanic platform Michanic stood out as a prime example of its model in action.

Founder and CEO of Michanic Lesetja Dikgale said IFN’s lure is not merely in funding but in strategic preparation.

“The IFN programme was not about starting up – it was about preparing us for the next stage of growth, helping us refine our models, strengthen our governance, and become investment-ready,” he said, adding that this technical assistance proved pivotal in enabling his business to attract significant institutional investment.

And the result was transformative. “Thanks to that investment, Michanic has created over 100 jobs, paid out more than R10-million to mechanics, and recycled 80 000 litres of oil, while building the foundation to scale across all provinces.”

Dikgale said his business was conceptualised from his frustration with untrustworthy mechanics and expensive car repairs. He said his model operates by connecting motorists to vetted mechanics who service cars at their location.

“From the start, our vision was to remove the mistrust, inconvenience and inflated costs that too many South Africans – especially women – face in traditional workshops,” he noted.

The IFN’s approach focuses on this exact formula: preparing impactful businesses for investment and then connecting them to its network of more than 140 investors. This was the core of the recent InvestFest 2025, at Victoria Yards, Johannesburg, under the theme “Building Entrepreneurial Resilience”.

The event brought together more than 300 entrepreneurs, investors and corporates to foster partnerships that drive economic transformation.

“The energy and collaboration we witnessed at InvestFest reinforced our belief in the power of bringing entrepreneurs and investors together in meaningful ways,” said Emma Parker, sustainable and impact finance manager at Anglo American. “Platforms like this create the conditions for partnerships that drive real economic transformation across Southern Africa.”

Globally, the IFN has mobilized more than R1.6-billion in third-party capital. In Southern Africa, its R1.2-billion in unlocked investments have supported 45 000 livelihoods and created more than 10 000 jobs.

