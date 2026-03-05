Implats profit leaps over 400%

Impala Platinum Holdings has reported a sharp turnaround in performance for the six months ending 31 December 2025. Revenue jumped 44% to R60.8-billion as higher metal prices and improved operational delivery boosted results.

Cost of sales rose by 18% to R47.3-billion, but the group still delivered R9.4-billion profit, compared to R1.8-billion over the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached R18.1 billion, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 30%. Basic earnings per share increased fivefold, to R10.39 per share, compared with R2.08 per share in the same period last year.

Greater trade, policy and geopolitical uncertainty

Implats noted that trade, policy and geopolitical uncertainty intensified during the first half of the financial year, increasing broader macroeconomic volatility.

Despite these pressures, ongoing de-dollarisation trends, stronger demand for hard assets, and structural shortages in platinum group metals continued to support prices.

The company says increased investor activity helped drive prices higher, while supply and demand fundamentals, and the global push for secure access to critical minerals, remain supportive.

Platinum, palladium, rhodium supply deficits expected in 2026

Implats expects platinum, palladium and rhodium markets to record further supply deficits in 2026.

Combined with ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, this suggests that the main drivers behind recent price strength are unlikely to fade in the medium term.

Joint ventures Mimosa, situated in Zimbabwe, and Two Rivers in Limpopo, both recorded a recovery in profitability, supported by higher achieved sales revenue and solid operational performance.

Implats looking very healthy

Implats generated a free cash inflow of R7-billion.

The group ended the period with adjusted net cash after debt of R12.1-billion and liquidity headroom of R28.8-billion.

The company says its capital allocation framework aims to sustain and grow meaningful value for all stakeholders and provide attractive returns to shareholders, while maintaining financial flexibility for the group.

Cash dividend of R4.10 per share

After reviewing the strong performance and supportive market conditions, the board declared an interim cash dividend of R4.10 per share, totaling R3.7-billion.

Including dividends paid to minorities, this represents about 60% of adjusted free cash flow returned to shareholders in the first half of the 2026 financial year, and roughly 80% after taking into account the R1.4-billion tax payment made shortly after the period ended.

The group said this approach aligns with its philosophy of providing returns above the policy minimum during periods of strong market conditions.

