International spotlight turns to SA as WEF Special Davos Meeting next hosts

South Africa is set to host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Davos Meeting for the first time, marking another milestone for the country’s global economic standing.

The announcement came following the 2026 WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where Finance minister Enoch Godongwana led the South African delegation.

The decision to bring the Special Davos Meeting to South Africa forms part of the WEF’s effort to expand its global footprint beyond Switzerland and to create more inclusive and regionally diverse platforms for high-level economic dialogue.

Hosting the Special Davos Meeting is expected to position South Africa as a convenor of international discussions on economic growth, development and cooperation.

Growing confidence in South Africa

The decision, according to acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa, reflects the growing international confidence in South Africa’s capacity to host major global events at the highest level.

Mnukwa said the move places South Africa firmly on the global map as a destination capable of managing high-ranking international engagements in a safe, professional and well-organised manner.

The US boycotted the summit following President Donald Trump’s false claim of white genocide in South Africa.

Mnukwa emphasised that South Africa’s recent hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit significantly bolstered the country’s confidence.

She said the successful staging of the G20 demonstrated the country’s strong commitment to constructive multilateral dialogue and its ability to engage meaningfully with global partners on complex economic and political issues.

Meeting to deliver economic benefits

The Special Davos Meeting is also expected to deliver economic benefits, as the government expects the event to support growth across several sectors, including tourism, transport, logistics, and hospitality, as thousands of delegates are likely to travel to the country.

“As a premier global platform that brings together heads of state, business leaders, civil society and thought leaders, the Spring Davos Special Meeting will provide South Africa with a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to global economic discussions while advancing priorities of inclusive growth, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

“The government expresses its appreciation to the World Economic Forum for selecting South Africa as the host of this gathering.

“South Africa stands ready and fully prepared to host a successful meeting in 2027 and to welcome delegates from across the world,” said Mnukwa.

