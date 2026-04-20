JSE censures SA, Eswatini state-owned joint venture over compliance failure

The JSE has publicly censured the Komati Basin Water Authority (KOBWA) and imposed a R500 000 fine after finding that the authority repeatedly failed to comply with disclosure requirements.

KOBWA is a joint venture formed by governments of South Africa and Eswatini to oversee water resources in the Komati River Basin.

Its responsibilities include operating key infrastructure such as the Driekoppies Dam and the Maguga Dam, which support irrigation, water supply, and regional development.

The fine has been suspended for three years on the condition that the authority is not found to be in breach of the listings’ requirements again during this period.

If KOBWA complies with the rules over the next three years, it will not be required to pay the fine. However, any further breach during the suspension period could result in the penalty being enforced.

Continued failure to comply

“The JSE considers KOBWA’s continued failure to comply with its disclosure obligations to be unacceptable,” the JSE said.

“This is particularly concerning given that the Issuer has previously relied on its internal governance structures and advisory support as safeguards against further lapses.

“The recurrence of delayed disclosures points to material weakness in the Issuer’s compliance framework and reflects an ongoing disregard for the obligations imposed by the Debt and Specialist Securities (DSS) Listings Requirements.

“Having regard to the JSE’s finding of breach and the issuer’s repeated history of similar contraventions, the JSE has decided to impose this public censure on KOBWA and a fine of R500 000 [five hundred thousand rands], of which the fine is suspended for a period of three years on the condition that the issuer is not found to be in breach of the DSS Listings Requirement during the period of suspension.”

The sanction follows KOBWA’s late publication of a SENS announcement regarding the appointment of its executive operations director. Although the appointment took effect on August 11, 2025, the announcement was only made on November 19.

In terms of the JSE’s DSS Listings Requirements, issuers are required to promptly inform the market of any changes to their board of directors or key officers, including the reasons for such changes.

Falling short of obligations

The JSE said the delay undermined the principle of timely disclosure, which is central to maintaining transparency in the market.

Investors and potential investors depend on up-to-date information to make informed decisions, and delays can affect confidence and market fairness.

This is not the first time KOBWA has fallen short of its obligations, as the authority has recorded four instances of non-compliance in recent years, all relating to delayed announcements.

These include a late disclosure in 2022 involving key executive management and board changes, another in 2023 relating to a board change, and a further breach in 2025 linked to the appointment of new auditors.

“The timely publication of SENS announcements is essential to maintaining transparency and ensuring a fair and orderly market, as it enables investors and potential investors to receive timely and pertinent information about an issuer.

“The DSS Listings Requirements prescribe clear timeframes for disclosure, and strict adherence to these timeframes is fundamental to sound corporate governance,” said JSE.

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