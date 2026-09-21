JSE wins disclosure fight as tribunal upholds Mantengu censure

The JSE has scored a regulatory victory after the Financial Services Tribunal (FST) dismissed an application by mining services and energy operations firm Mantengu to overturn a public censure imposed over the company’s failure to disclose a breach of confidentiality surrounding a price-sensitive acquisition proposal.

In a ruling issued on Monday, the tribunal upheld the validity and enforceability of the exchange’s March 2026 censure, bringing to a close a dispute that centred on Mantengu’s disclosure obligations under the JSE Listings Requirements.

The case relates to a binding offer submitted by Mantengu on 16 May 2023 to acquire 100% of the shares in a subsidiary of a blue-chip mining company. According to the JSE, the proposed acquisition constituted price-sensitive information that could have materially influenced the company’s share price and investor decisions.

Central to the dispute was Mantengu’s May 2023 binding offer to acquire a subsidiary of a blue-chip mining company, a transaction with the potential to materially affect the company’s valuation and investor sentiment.

READ: R250m defamation claim looms over Mantengu as legal risks mount

According to the JSE, Mantengu became aware by mid-June 2023 that confidentiality around the deal had been breached but failed to promptly alert the market through a cautionary announcement as required under the Listings Requirements.

Rather than accept the sanction, Mantengu launched a legal challenge under the Financial Sector Regulation Act, arguing that the JSE’s findings should be set aside. The company also sought to suspend enforcement of the censure while the matter was being reconsidered.

READ: FSCA dismisses Mantengu’s price manipulation claims as unfounded

That effort failed in May 2026 when the tribunal refused to halt the sanction.

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