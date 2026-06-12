Leadership shake-up at RMH as new board takes charge

The changes come after resolutions were approved at the company’s extraordinary annual general meeting held on May 29, 2026, paving the way for a new board to take charge.

Morobe among departing directors

Among those stepping down are long-serving chairman Herman Bosman, alongside independent non-executive directors Sonja De Bruyn, Per Lagerström, Mamongae Mahlare and Murphy Morobe. The company acknowledged their role in steering RMH’s monetisation strategy over the past six years.

The new-look board includes the appointment of independent non-executive directors Andrew Brooking, Nicolaas Kruger and Dr Pine Pienaar, bringing extensive experience across corporate finance, actuarial science and engineering sectors.

Oosthuizen appointed CEO

At the executive level, RMH confirmed the appointment of Gideon Johannes Oosthuizen as chief executive officer. Oosthuizen brings decades of experience in the property sector, including leadership roles at Atterbury Property Group and involvement in developing multiple real estate platforms.

Adriaan van Rooyen has been named financial director, tasked with overseeing financial reporting, taxation and governance processes within the group.

The newly constituted board has also restructured its committees, with Pienaar appointed chairman of the board, while Nicolaas Kruger will head key committees, including audit and risk, as well as remuneration and nominations.

Other governance structures, including the social, ethics and sustainability committee, have been reconfigured to align with the company’s strategic priorities under the new leadership.

Office relocation

In addition to board changes, RMH has approved the relocation of its registered office to Hazelwood, Pretoria, effective June 10 2026, marking another shift in the company’s operational structure.

The company said all newly appointed directors had undergone the necessary “fit and proper” assessments in line with JSE Listings Requirements, with no disclosure issues flagged.

The restructuring signals a fresh chapter for RMH as it looks to reposition itself under a new leadership team amid evolving market conditions.

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