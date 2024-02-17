Legends Barbershop academy is a cut above the rest

Africa’s #1 Rated Barbershop, the iconic Legends Barbershop that has become a symbol of empowerment and entrepreneurship, has extended its operations into a training academy.

Hair enthusiasts can now access training at the country’s iconic go-to grooming outlet for the who-and-who. It is also a home for those with a passion for the good life. From influencers to celebrities to the guy next door – Legends Barbershop has become a symbol of the Rainbow Nation.

“We recently got full accreditation for our training development academy, which includes the whole curriculum for hairdressing and barbering combined.

“The accreditation was for Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO),” said founder of Legends barbershop Sheldon Tatchell. Legends have cemented itself as an iconic men’s grooming brand in the country.

Tatchell further elaborated that arms have been stretched to both Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) and the Department of Education (DoE). He said he is keeping fingers crossed for a positive response from both departments.

Career out of cutting hair

He said that he needed to paint a picture for people to see that they can create a career out of cutting hair.

“We have approached the department of education because, like myself, not all of us are gifted with the intellect to become doctors and lawyers. All of us have different skills and abilities.

“The trade skills are so rare to come by, because everyone goes to university to study something they do not want to do. And that is because skills centres are rare. The skill centres will make a big difference for the future of the economy.”

Legends academy

The Legends training and development academy flagship was opened in October 2022 in Johannesburg CBD, 68 Prichard Street.

Tatchell pleaded with government that more attention be given to skills centres as it will uplift the economy.

“We have a short supply of people who are skilled to work with their hands, like welders and boilermakers. My cry is that the skills and development centres should grow,” he said.

Hairdressing and barbering courses

Sunday World understands that the academy has two courses, which include hairdressing and barbering.

Tatchell explained: “At the end of each course, students get a certificate with a QCTO stamp.

“The barber course is completed in three months. The hairdresser course is completed over a period of two to three years. They also go for practicals.”

Over 250 graduates

Tatchell said that the academy has recorded over 250 graduates.

As stated by Tatchell, the academy has qualified facilitators and moderators who conduct the training and teaching at the skills centre.

Tatchell said that he will stick to the vision and continue impacting lives and making a difference. He said that was the mandate when he gave birth to this idea.

“I want to reach a bigger scale,” said the self-driven entrepreneur.

He said that although there is only one training flagship, Legends has many small pocket training centres in different regions.

Open to assist industry players too

Tatchell said the training centre has not closed its doors to industry players, or “competitors”.

“We have seen salon owners send their staff to our training facility to upskill their barbers and for training.

“It is an overall training and development academy. We do not only cater for legends. It encompasses all barbering combined, which is our main focus.” He said that from the get-go he has been able to upskill, uplift and empower people from local communities with skills. Empowering the broader communities “We all know that once someone has a skill, they can feed their family and provide for those in need,” He added. Enrollment is open to everyone, from all backgrounds.

Tatchell said: “Initially our criteria was from 18-35 years-old. However, we came to learn that people over the ages in the criteria box also wanted to become barbers. We have since opened it to everyone and any age. “Ladies who are stylists showed an interest too. They are welcome.” Childhood passion Tatchell started cutting hair from the stoep of his home in Eldorado Park, outside Soweto. He launched his Legends barbershop in 2011. The hair grooming outlet has 70 branches countrywide. He plans to grow into 200 branches. He will launch his third barbershop in Botswana later this month.

To register at the skills centre, you can contact Legends barbershop by emailing *protected email* or call +276 601 58649.

