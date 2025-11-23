Limpopo Legislature offices could soon become university campus

Limpopo’s current Parliamentary offices, which for years have housed the province’s legislature, could soon be transformed into a new University of Limpopo campus. This is according to Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality Mayor Meriam Molala, who says the move would revitalise Lebowakgomo’s academic and economic landscape.

With the provincial government planning to vacate the Lebowakgomo legislature complex for new offices in Polokwane, Molala believes this creates a rare opportunity [and option]. The historic offices — originally used as parliamentary buildings for the former Lebowa homeland — could be repurposed into the University of Limpopo’s Lebowakgomo campus.

Mayor Molala revealed this bold ambition during what she described as Lepelle-Nkumpi Municipality’s “historic milestone” on Friday, when it successfully hosted a landmark Sod-Turning Ceremony and Investor Conference. The event marked the beginning of major development centred around the Lebowakgomo Business Area (BA).

The high-profile event was attended by district and provincial government leaders, traditional leaders, and strategic partners including South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL), Capricorn District Municipality (CDM), and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (GoGTHA), all of whom delivered messages of support.

Local economic expansion

Molala reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to sustainable economic development and highlighted the recently secured R7 billion investment for the Lebowakgomo Smart City — a 160-hectare catalytic project expected to transform the socio-economic future of the municipality.

According to the mayor, the Smart City will enable the establishment of more than 500 new businesses, create thousands of jobs, and introduce advanced, future-oriented infrastructure.

“It will incorporate innovations from the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, including smart grids, high-speed broadband, renewable energy systems, green building standards, and AI-driven water management,” she said.

“The vision also includes a mono-rail transport system and solar-powered industrial facilities.”

Molala emphasised the centrality of the Lebowakgomo Business Area, calling it the engine room of the broader Smart Town vision.

She outlined key budgetary needs, including, the R35 million for ICT broadband, the R100 million for strategic road upgrades, including improvements along the Orrie Baragwanath Panorama Route.

She also announced that a Local Economic Development (LED) Forum will soon be established to strengthen coordination with investors.

SALGA gives the nod to mooted growth

South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Limpopo Chairperson and Polokwane Mayor John Mpe praised Lepelle-Nkumpi’s long-term development strategy, describing it as crucial for both district and provincial growth.

“As Polokwane continues to grow rapidly, the development trajectory of Lepelle-Nkumpi will carry significant regional impact,” Mpe said.

Capricorn District Municipality acting, Mayor Calvin Masoga echoed these sentiments, assuring investors of the district’s full support, particularly around securing reliable bulk water supply.

Limpopo MEC for Treasury, Kgabo Mahoai, applauded Mayor Molala’s leadership and the municipality’s visible commitment through the sod-turning event. He highlighted Limpopo’s strong investment climate, referencing the 2025 Provincial Investment Conference, which attracted R170 billion in commitments — including more than R450 million specifically for the Lepelle-Nkumpi Smart Town initiative.

“This event not only marks the beginning of a major infrastructure development initiative but also reaffirms Lepelle-Nkumpi’s emergence as a centre of innovation, resilience, and inclusive economic growth,” Mahoai said.

