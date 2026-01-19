Limpopo, North West first to benefit as Eskom rolls out mobile customer hubs

Eskom has introduced modernised customer-facing operations with a flexible service delivery model that blends mobile, digital and selected permanent service centres.

This model aims to lessen Eskom’s reliance on fixed structures while simultaneously expanding its reach into communities where the need for in-person support persists.

Agnes Mlambo, Eskom Distribution Acting Group Executive, said the initiative forms part of Eskom’s strategy to align its service delivery with changing customer behaviour, considering that many may turn to digital platforms but others still require face-to-face assistance.

Efforts to improve efficiency

According to Mlambo, the shift reflects efforts by Eskom to improve efficiency, broaden customer access, and better manage operating costs at a time of ongoing financial and operational pressure.

She announced that the new approach will rely on scheduled mobile customer hubs and pop-up service points operating alongside digital platforms and a smaller number of permanent offices.

“This initiative reflects Eskom’s commitment to meeting customers where they are. We are moving away from a static service model to a dynamic, customer-centered approach.

“Whether through self-service, mobile hubs, pop-ups, or in-person support, Eskom is improving access to services when and where they matter most,” said Mlambo.

She said Eskom permanent service offices will officially open from February 1, while the hub-on-wheels units and pop-up engagements will continue operation before and after the date.

Operational stability

Limpopo and North West have been identified as the first provinces to benefit, with monthly visits planned to ensure predictable access for customers.

The hybrid model is expected to support operational stability by balancing physical and digital engagement while limiting the long-term costs associated with maintaining underused offices.

It also supports the utility’s broader community engagement programmes, which have become increasingly important as Eskom seeks to rebuild credibility with customers and stakeholders.

Mlambo said additional provinces will be added in the coming weeks, with a national schedule and a full list of walk-in centres to be released by the end of January.

